Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K claim World Cup qualifier

Irish Olympian Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K won Saturday night’s Grand Prix Kür (freestyle to music) at the dressage World Cup qualifier in Devon, Philadelphia.

Following up victories in two big tour classes in New York last weekend and the Grand Prix in Devon on Friday, Germany-based Reynolds landed the Kür on a score of 77.55 per cent .

On a damp evening at the Devon showgrounds, Reynolds and Vancouver K produced an excellent sequence of passage and piaffe trot movements along with eye-catching canter pirouettes. A foot-perfect finish down the centre line to a square halt, to the exact beat of the music, meant that there would be only one winner.

It was close for second and third with Denmark’s Mikala Gundersen (My Lady) scoring 74.75 ahead of the USA’s Arlene Page riding Woodstock (74.15).

“I’m very pleased,” said Reynolds. “Apart from one small hiccup, J.P. (Vancouver K) produced wonderful piaffe/passage trot work and great pirouettes this evening.”

Speaking about her Olympic mount, a 14-year-old Jazz gelding owned by her parents, Joe and Kathleen Reynolds, the rider commented: “I’ve had him since he was a six and he continues to exceed my expectations.”