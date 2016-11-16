John Higgins makes 147 break at Northern Ireland Open

Scottish player claims eighth maximum of his career in Belfast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

John Higgins made a 147 break in his second round match against Sam Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

John Higgins made a 147 break in his second round match against Sam Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

John Higgins scored the eighth 147 break of his career as he booked his place in the third round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old achieved his feat in the third frame of his 4-1 win over Sam Craigie, setting up the maximum with a brilliant cross-double on the final red.

Higgins is looking to claim his third consecutive ranking event title after recent wins at the China Championship and last week’s Champion of Champions event in Coventry.

He is the fifth player to hit a 147 on the tour so far this year after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy and Alfie Burden.

Also in the early action on Wednesday there were wins for Peter Ebdon and Joe Perry, but world semi-finalist Alan McManus was beaten 4-0 by world number 93 Sanderson Lam.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.