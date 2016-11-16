John Higgins makes 147 break at Northern Ireland Open

John Higgins scored the eighth 147 break of his career as he booked his place in the third round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old achieved his feat in the third frame of his 4-1 win over Sam Craigie, setting up the maximum with a brilliant cross-double on the final red.

Higgins is looking to claim his third consecutive ranking event title after recent wins at the China Championship and last week’s Champion of Champions event in Coventry.

He is the fifth player to hit a 147 on the tour so far this year after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy and Alfie Burden.

Also in the early action on Wednesday there were wins for Peter Ebdon and Joe Perry, but world semi-finalist Alan McManus was beaten 4-0 by world number 93 Sanderson Lam.