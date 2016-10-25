John Delaney steps down as OCI second vice-president

FAI chief executive John Delaney has resigned from his position as second vice-president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

Mr Delaney has informed the board of the OCI that he is stepping down.

The 49-year-old informed acting president Willie O’Brien on Tuesday of the decision.

In a statement on the FAI website, Mr Delaney said: “Having given the matter careful consideration, I have made the decision to step down as the FAI’s volunteer member of the 13 person OCI committee board, with immediate effect.”

He added that he “had no role or involvement in the OCI’s handling of ticketing arrangements for the Rio Olympic Games”.

The decision is a surprising reversal by the FAI chief, who had been handpicked by Pat Hickey as his future replacement for the OCI presidency.

Mr Hickey has stepped down from his president’s role pending a police investigation in Brazil. He is currently on bail facing charges of criminal organisation, ticket touting, ambush marketing, larceny, money laundering and tax evasion during the Rio Olympics in August.

Mr Hickey stated as recently as two months ago that the current FAI chief executive was favourite to ultimately take over his position.

In July Mr Hickey confirmed that he would resign from his OCI president’s role after 27 years to be replaced by first vice-president Willie O’Brien following the Rio Games.

He believed O’Brien would serve until the Tokyo Games of 2020, with Delaney the “favourite” to then take the office of presidency.

“Willie takes over until the next general meeting, which could be a year away. Then he has to stand for election,” Mr Hickey told RTÉ in August.

“Our understanding of it is that Willie will do a stint up until Tokyo and then the favourite at the moment to take over from him is John Delaney.”

The Waterford native was appointed full-time chief executive of the FAI in March 2005 and was seen as a close associate of Mr Hickey within the Olympic movement, which adds to the shock of the decision to withdraw from his role within OCI.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times reported how Mr Hickey had contacted the current OCI committee from Rio prior to an executive meeting in September prompting a walkout of several committee members, who regarded the call as inappropriate.

Mr Delaney has not publicly stated if he was one of the members who walked out or remained.

Mr Delaney did not take on any extra responsibility in Mr Hickey’s absence and was not part of the crisis management team set up after Mr Hickey’s arrest.

Since then he has distanced himself from the controversy and issued legal letters to several media outlets about their coverage of events in Rio. He also issued a statement saying had “no knowledge of or involvement in anything to do with tickets for the Rio games”.

At the early stages of the police investigation in August, a Rio judge authorised the seizure of Mr Delaney’s passport along with a number of other Irish officials. Mr Delaney said that order was subsequently rescinded by the judge.

Mr Delaney gave the reasons for stepping down as follows, in his statement:

“1: My Role as CEO of the FAI is my primary role and priority. I have always been 100 per cent committed to fulfilling my role, my obligations and duties in ensuring the growth and development of football in Ireland, which I will continue to do.

“2: As an Executive Committee member of the OCI, my role was never active in the day-to-day running of the OCI and as I mentioned previously, I was in a position to attend only 5 of the last 13 board meetings prior to the Rio Olympics.

“3: I had no role or involvement in the OCI’s handling of ticketing arrangements for the RIO Olympic Games.

“4: During my time as a member of the OCI executive committee I have always looked to the best interests of the Olympic movement, and in recent months I have worked extensively with the other OCI Committee members to ensure that all proper steps have been taken by the OCI, following the issues that arose in Rio. As part of this, I have fully engaged and co-operated with investigations being carried out by Grant Thornton who were appointed to review ticketing arrangements and Deloitte, whose brief is to examine governance issues within the OCI. I will, of course, also provide all assistance sought by Mr. Justice Carroll Moran as part of the Government appointed enquiry.”