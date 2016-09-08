Jason Smyth leads qualifiers in search for hat-trick of titles

Derry sprinter clocked 10.76 seconds in first heat of 100m in Rio

Updated: 7 minutes ago
John O'Sullivan in Rio

Ireland’s Jason Smyth on his way to winning the first heat of the men’s 100m T13 at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Jason Smyth on his way to winning the first heat of the men’s 100m T13 at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

 

Jason Smyth glided into Friday’s Paralympics T13 100 metres final with an impressively authoritative performance in winning his heat in 10.76 seconds at the Olympic stadium in Rio.

The Irish athlete is chasing a third successive gold medal in the sprint having won in Beijing (2008) and London (2012). The man dubbed as the fastest ‘Paralympian on the Planet’ lived up to his billing, producing the quickest time over the two qualifying heats

Namibian Johannes Nambala (10.99) was second, Rataslav Zatanov (11.15), third, while the second heat was won by Australia Chad Perris in a time of 10.91, the latter expected to provide Smyth’s main competition for the gold in Friday’s final, which takes place at 3.09pm.

Bethany Firth, who swam for Ireland in London and won a gold medal in the Women’s S14 100 metres backstroke final repeated that triumph in an impressive world record time but on this occasion in the colours of the British swim team.

