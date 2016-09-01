Isobel Joyce joins Tasmanian Roar to become first Irish cricketer in the WNCL

The Tasmanian Roar have signed former Irish women’s cricket captain Isobel Joyce - making the 33-year-old the first Irish cricketer to play in the WNCL.

The batting all-rounder will be moving to Hobart (the capital of Tasmania) in the coming weeks - where her new coach Julia Price believes that her many years playing with Ireland will provide the squad with stores of experience.

“Coming off a solid series against South Africa, Isobel is at the time in her career where the challenge of playing in the WNCL is great motivation to help prepare Ireland for World Cup 2017 preparation,” Price said.

“As the former captain of the Irish women’s team for a number of years, Isobel’s tactical nous will be welcomed by the Roar and its continued exposure to the diversity of cricket worldwide.”

Joyce has played in one Test match, 71 One-Day Internationals and 41 T20 Internationals for Ireland.

“I am very excited to join the Roar for the upcoming WNCL season. Having played with coach Julia Price back when I was a teenager and working with her earlier this year at the ICC World T20,” Joyce said

“I feel like Tasmania will be a good fit for me. Hopefully I can bring some new perspective and some fresh ideas while also progressing my own game in arguably the best standard of domestic cricket in the world.

“Having played a lot of T20 cricket over the past few years with Ireland, I’m excited to focus on the 50-over format ahead of what will be a big year in ODI cricket. It’s a privilege to be the first Ireland women’s cricketer to be signed by a team in the WNCL and I hope to be a good ambassador for Irish cricket. “