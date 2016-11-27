Irish show jumper Bertram Allen wins three cars within 24 hours

Irish show jumper Bertram Allen won three cars within 24 hours when competing at the four-star show in Stockholm over the weekend.

The Germany-based Wexford rider claimed the first of two Volkswagen Tiguans when landing Saturday’s 1.50m speed class on board the 12-year-old Kannan mare Molly Malone V which is owned by his family’s Ballywalter Farms.

The Irish combination were home clear in 58.37 to take the first prize ahead of Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts riding Ustina Sitte (58.45) and Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson on H&M Cue Channa 42 (59.44). Four other combinations were clear in the 18-strong class.

On Sunday, and again riding Molly Malone V, Allen won a similar car when recording the only double clear in the 1.55m Grand Prix. Most unusually, the 21-year-old was the only rider of 18 to beat the clock without lowering a fence in the first round and a slow clear (44.35) over the shortened track ensured victory.

Switzerland’s Janika Sprunger finished second when clear in 39.35 on Bonne Chance CW with Italian rider Piergiorgio Bucci also leaving all the poles intact in his second round with Casallo Z. Both had picked up a single time penalty in round one.

The result saw Allen crowned leading rider of the show where his prize was another Volkswagen car. This brings to nine the number of cars won by Allen in his career.