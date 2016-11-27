Irish show jumper Bertram Allen wins three cars within 24 hours

These three won in Stockholm bring to nine the number of cars won by Allen in his career

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Margie McLoone

It was a successful weekend in Stockholm for Bertram Allen. Photograph: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It was a successful weekend in Stockholm for Bertram Allen. Photograph: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

 

Irish show jumper Bertram Allen won three cars within 24 hours when competing at the four-star show in Stockholm over the weekend.

The Germany-based Wexford rider claimed the first of two Volkswagen Tiguans when landing Saturday’s 1.50m speed class on board the 12-year-old Kannan mare Molly Malone V which is owned by his family’s Ballywalter Farms.

The Irish combination were home clear in 58.37 to take the first prize ahead of Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts riding Ustina Sitte (58.45) and Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson on H&M Cue Channa 42 (59.44). Four other combinations were clear in the 18-strong class.

On Sunday, and again riding Molly Malone V, Allen won a similar car when recording the only double clear in the 1.55m Grand Prix. Most unusually, the 21-year-old was the only rider of 18 to beat the clock without lowering a fence in the first round and a slow clear (44.35) over the shortened track ensured victory.

Switzerland’s Janika Sprunger finished second when clear in 39.35 on Bonne Chance CW with Italian rider Piergiorgio Bucci also leaving all the poles intact in his second round with Casallo Z. Both had picked up a single time penalty in round one.

The result saw Allen crowned leading rider of the show where his prize was another Volkswagen car. This brings to nine the number of cars won by Allen in his career.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.