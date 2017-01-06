Irish schoolboy wins major squash championship

Denis Gilevskiy is first Irish player in British Junior Squash Open finals since the 1920s

Tim O'Brien

Ireland’s Denis Gilevskiy runs past Sam Osborne-Wylde of England during the under-13 final at the British Junior Squash Open. Photograph: Steve Cubbins.

Ireland’s Denis Gilevskiy runs past Sam Osborne-Wylde of England during the under-13 final at the British Junior Squash Open. Photograph: Steve Cubbins.

 

A Co Wicklow schoolboy has won the under-13 championship at the world’s largest and most prestigious junior squash tournament, the British Junior Squash Open.

Denis Gilevskiy (12), a pupil at Presentation College Bray, beat Sam Osborne-Wylde in the final on Friday morning, after four days of competition in Sheffield, England.

According to the tournament organisers, the last time an Irish player made it to the finals of the British Junior Squash Open was in the 1920s.

Speaking after the final, Denis said he had been playing squash since he was six-years-old .

“My parents wanted me to try it, and I liked it,” he said.

He said that before the tournament he had been training as much as six days a week with the Mount Pleasant Club in Ranelagh and at the Westwood Gym in Leopardstown, Dublin.

He said he is not particularly worried about whether his heavy training schedule will interfere with his academic work.

“I go straight after school and train for 30 minutes to one hour,” he said.

Family success

Denis’s elder brother, Nikita (19), is also a successful squash player, and won a squash scholarship to Cornell University in New York.

Asked if he would like to follow his brother into a sports scholarship, Denis said: “Well, I hoped to be the best I can and play professionally, if everything goes well for me.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.