Irish rowing appoint Dominic and Sean Casey as coaches

Irish rowing has appointed two new coaches. Dominic Casey, the man who coached Paul and Gary O’Donovan to a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, has been appointed to a full-time position. He will take charge of the lightweight group.

Casey said: “I am really looking forward to working with our group of talented lightweights and producing further international success.”

Sean Casey, who rowed with the Ireland heavyweight four in Beijing and has been coaching with Reading University in England, has taken up a temporary post dealing with heavyweight rowers.

The hope is that Casey can be staffed in 2017, according to Morten Espersen, the Ireland high performance director. “Sean’s position is a temporary appointment until our final funding figures from Sport Ireland are confirmed early in 2017 but we believe Sean’s appointment is critical to lead the development of our heavyweights,” Espersen said.