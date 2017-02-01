Irish rower Gavan Hennigan eyes finish and record in Antigua

Galway man close to finish of seven-week solo crossing of Atlantic

Updated: 3 minutes ago
Liam Gorman

Irish rower Gavan Hennigan in action in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Irish rower Gavan Hennigan in action in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

 

After seven weeks and 5,000 kilometres of rowing, Gavan Hennigan will row into English Harbour in Antigua on Wednesday night and set a new record. The Galway man will shatter the old mark for an Irish solo oarsman on the route from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua (118 days) and beat the record set by Irish-born Briton Tom McClean, who rowed across the North Atlantic in 55 days in 1987.

Hennigan has been a sensation in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. He left La Gomera on December 14th and ran into heavy seas and strong winds on day three. Instead of playing safe he rode the waves and used the wind.

“I’ve rowed from Dingle to Galway, along the Cliffs of Moher in October. So I’ve definitely experienced some pretty wild seas. So when day three came and everyone [else] was just getting their sea legs, I just went for it. I did a huge day and just jumped up the leaderboard,” he told The Irish Times.

He shot into third in the 12-boat race. Behind him were a four, three trios, two pairs and three solos. He slept very little and his body held together so well that only in the last week did he face a serious challenge, from the three men of American Oarsmen. They closed to within 22 kilometres of him, but Hennigan pulled out all the stops and has stayed ahead of them since.

The top crew, Latitude 35 set a new record for this row and British boat Row for James finished second. Both are four-men units.

Hennigan (35) is an adventurer and deep sea diver. As a young man he struggled with drug and alcohol dependence before reforming and testing himself with outdoor challenges. His row is in aid of Jigsaw, a support service for young people in Galway, and Cancer Care West.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.