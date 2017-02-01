Irish rower Gavan Hennigan eyes finish and record in Antigua

After seven weeks and 5,000 kilometres of rowing, Gavan Hennigan will row into English Harbour in Antigua on Wednesday night and set a new record. The Galway man will shatter the old mark for an Irish solo oarsman on the route from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua (118 days) and beat the record set by Irish-born Briton Tom McClean, who rowed across the North Atlantic in 55 days in 1987.

Hennigan has been a sensation in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. He left La Gomera on December 14th and ran into heavy seas and strong winds on day three. Instead of playing safe he rode the waves and used the wind.

“I’ve rowed from Dingle to Galway, along the Cliffs of Moher in October. So I’ve definitely experienced some pretty wild seas. So when day three came and everyone [else] was just getting their sea legs, I just went for it. I did a huge day and just jumped up the leaderboard,” he told The Irish Times.

He shot into third in the 12-boat race. Behind him were a four, three trios, two pairs and three solos. He slept very little and his body held together so well that only in the last week did he face a serious challenge, from the three men of American Oarsmen. They closed to within 22 kilometres of him, but Hennigan pulled out all the stops and has stayed ahead of them since.

The top crew, Latitude 35 set a new record for this row and British boat Row for James finished second. Both are four-men units.

Hennigan (35) is an adventurer and deep sea diver. As a young man he struggled with drug and alcohol dependence before reforming and testing himself with outdoor challenges. His row is in aid of Jigsaw, a support service for young people in Galway, and Cancer Care West.