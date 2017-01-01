Irish riders end year on a high in Liverpool

Billy Twomey and Chris Megahey both winners at the four-star international show

Margie McLoone

Billy Twomey ended 2016 with victory in Liverpool. Photograph: Inpho/Gary Carr

Billy Twomey ended 2016 with victory in Liverpool. Photograph: Inpho/Gary Carr

 

Irish riders dominated Saturday night’s action at the four-star international show in Liverpool, winning two of the three competitions on the final evening of 2016.

Cork native Billy Twomey, leading rider at last year’s inaugural event on Merseyside, landed the night’s opener, the Horseware Ireland 1.45m jump-off class, with the Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke when coming home clear in 30.64 seconds in the timed round.

Tipperary’s Shane Breen also finished on the podium when taking third place with Guidam Van Het Achterhoek (31.84) behind Italy’s Emanule Gaudiano riding Chalou (31.74). With a fence down in the jump-off, Co Down’s Dermott Lennon placed sixth on Judith Sossick’s home-bred mare Loughview Lou-Lou (31.46).

Ardcolum Duke, a 12-year-old grey stallion by Gypsy Duke, was bred in Co Roscommon by his owner, Joe Flynn, out of the Clover Hill mare Dangerous Lady.

Six of the nine competitors in the Equitop Myoplast Puissance competition were Irish, two of whom progressed to the fifth and final round on ISH geldings.

The winner with yet another clear was Co Antrim teenager Chris Megahey (18) riding his father Britt’s 14-year-old Cruise On chestnut Seapatrick Cruise Cavalier which was bred in Co Carlow by Noel Walsh out of the Cavalier Royal mare Cavalier Countess. Co Tyrone’s Peter Smyth picked up four faults in the final round to finish second with Mary McCarthy’s Try-Time gelding Cavalier Rusticana.

