Irish Open looms for country’s top rowers

Top Irish rowers have been scrambling to get their entries in for the Irish Open. The event on October 8th and 9th is compulsory with failure to enter seen as a statement that a competitor is not interested in being part of the Ireland programme for the season ahead. The exception is for those who do not live in Ireland, though they must express their interest to Morten Espersen.

The Dane’s position in the new management line-up is being finalised. Once his situation and that of coach Dominic Casey is locked in, Rowing Ireland will advertise for another coach.

The Tullamore Time Trial on Saturday has drawn a good entry of 152 crews over the four races. The first is off at 8.30, and the others run at 10, 12 and 2pm. Dave Neale has been the fastest man over the last six time trials, but he was late in submitting his entry and will not be in the official entry, though he may scull on a timing-only basis. The strong winds of recent days have made the water more choppy than is usual – but the orientation of the canal (east-west) means it is rare for rowing conditions to be really difficult.

The strength of rowing in Ireland at masters level was shown this month at the World Masters Regatta in Denmark. This has been acknowledged with the choice of the winning Irish composite eight as Afloat Rowers of the Month for September.

Mark Pollock has some good advice for starting or resuming training in the days prior to the Run in the Dark in seven weeks’ time (November 16th): quell the negative emotions and ‘get a score on the board’ (get out and set a mark of some sort). He credits the advice to former Trinity rowing coach Tim Levy.