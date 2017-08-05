Irish junior doubles make B Final at World Championships

Ireland’s junior double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished fourth in their semi-final at the World Junior Rowing Championships in Trakai, Lithuania on Saturday morning and will compete in the B Final on Sunday.

The top three qualified for the A Final and the Skibbereen/Lee crew covered the final 500 metres well, and were just under two seconds behind third-placed Chile at the finish.

The Chileans had tracked leaders Britain and Italy down the course, with Ireland the best of the following group, which included France and the Netherlands.

The B Finals determine the places from seven to 12.

World Junior Championships, Day Four (Irish interest)

Women’s Junior Double – Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Britain 7:21.24, 2 Italy 7:25.05, 3 Chile 7:27.62; 4 Ireland (A Casey, M Cremen) 7:29.61, 5 France 7:30.71, 6 Netherlands 7:31.93.