Irish duo ready to compete at FEI World Cup Finals

Judy Reynolds and Denis Lynch will take part in the competition in Nebraska

Margie McLoone

Judy Reynolds of Ireland rides Vancouver K during the 2016 Longines FEI World Cup Final Dressage in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Scoop Dyga/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Judy Reynolds of Ireland rides Vancouver K during the 2016 Longines FEI World Cup Final Dressage in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Scoop Dyga/Icon Sport via Getty Images

 

The annual Longines FEI World Cup Finals get underway on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska where Ireland will be represented by Kildare’s Judy Reynolds and Tipperary’s Denis Lynch who both finished third in their qualifying league tables in dressage and show jumping respectively.

Reynolds will partner Vancouver K which is owned by her parents Joe and Kathleen Reynolds. On the now 15-year-old gelding, the Germany-based rider finished eighth at the finals in Sweden last year and also qualified for the final round of the dressage competition at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Co-host at Wednesday night’s draw with Britain’s Carl Hester, Reynolds will be the 11th rider into the arena (15.50 local time) for Thursday’s Grand Prix. Last to go of the 16 starters will be the in-form competition favourite, Isabel Werth of Germany with Weihegold.

Lynch and Thomas Straumann’s 14-year-old stallion All Star were one of the most consistent combinations en route to the finals and will be among the favourites to lift the World Cup jumping trophy.

The Irish combination have been drawn 26th of the 37 starters for Thursday’s 1.60m speed class which is due to start at 19.00 local time. Riding Bianca, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat will bid to become only the fifth three-time champion in the 39-year history of the series when 32nd to go.

In Wellington, Florida on Wednesday, Co Down’s Conor Swail partnered Finca Horses’ Flower into second place (56.84) in the 1.45m speed class behind the USA’s Paris Sellon on Canasta Z (56.65). Derry’s Daniel Coyle finished third with Tienna (56.92) while Captain Brian Cournane placed sixth on the Irish Sport Horse gelding Javas Keltic Mist (58.97).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.