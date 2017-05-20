Irish crews reach European Junior Rowing Championships semis

Women’s double pick of the bunch in Krefeld as they progress straight to Sunday’s final

Liam Gorman

All four Ireland crews qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Krefeld in Germany. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

All four Ireland crews qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Krefeld in Germany. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

All four Ireland crews qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Krefeld in Germany.

The Ireland women’s double did best of all, avoiding the repechage route and moving directly into the final. The crew of Margaret Cremen of Lee and Aoife Casey of Skibbereen finished second in their heat. Both oarswomen have experienced international competition before.

The other crews negotiated the repechages well. The women’s pair of Gill McGirr and Eliza O’Reilly, both from Fermoy Rowing Club and both of whom have another year left at this level, won their repechage, while the Ireland men’s quadruple and the all-Enniskillen double of Aaron Johnston and Ross Corrigan took second.

Conditions at the regatta were good, with a manageable wind.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.