Irish crews reach European Junior Rowing Championships semis

All four Ireland crews qualified for Sunday’s semi-finals at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Krefeld in Germany.

The Ireland women’s double did best of all, avoiding the repechage route and moving directly into the final. The crew of Margaret Cremen of Lee and Aoife Casey of Skibbereen finished second in their heat. Both oarswomen have experienced international competition before.

The other crews negotiated the repechages well. The women’s pair of Gill McGirr and Eliza O’Reilly, both from Fermoy Rowing Club and both of whom have another year left at this level, won their repechage, while the Ireland men’s quadruple and the all-Enniskillen double of Aaron Johnston and Ross Corrigan took second.

Conditions at the regatta were good, with a manageable wind.