Ireland target Super Sixes despite heavy defeat to India

Ireland remained in a positive frame of mind despite a 125-run loss to tournament favourites India in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka.

Indeed, victory on Saturday against bottom side Thailand in Colombo would all but ensure Super Six qualification and the One-Day International status that accompanies it.

An opening stand of 174 between centurion Thirush Kamani and Deepta Sharma meant Ireland were always playing catch up.

Kamani batted through the innings to score her second ODI hundred, finishing unbeaten on 113, while Sharma’s 89 contained a range of attacking strokes all round the ground.

Kim Garth (one for 38) and former skipper Isobel Joyce (one for 39) were the pick of the Irish attack as India finished on 250 for two.

The Irish reply got off to the worst possible start losing Shauna Kavanagh first ball, and with her Pembroke colleague Kim Garth following soon after, it was an ever increasing challenge.

Skipper Laura Delany (21) and Isobel Joyce (31) did their best to salvage the run-chase, but it was 15-year-old Gaby Lewis who was to be the star of the Irish innings, albeit in a losing effort.

The YMCA all-rounder followed up a tidy spell with the ball to top score with 33 as Ireland were dismissed for 125.

Leinster opening bowler Amy Kenealy (20) struck a few lusty blows late on but by then it was very much in a lost cause.

Ireland head coach Aaron Hamilton reflected on the defeat saying: “It was a really good batting wicket. I thought we bowled and fielded quite well but we just didn’t get the job done in the second half. India are a very strong side and they played good cricket throughout.

“We struggled at the start of our batting, as we did against Sri Lanka. We hit the fielders a lot and I thought we could have been braver and taken on their bowling more and hit over the top. Losing three early wickets doesn’t help anyone, and then scoreboard pressure turns up.”

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier

(Group A, P Sara Stadium, Colombo)

India 250-2 (50 ovs) (T Kamani 113no, D Sharma 89)

Ireland 125 (49.1 ovs) (G Lewis 33, I Joyce 31, L Delany 21; P Yadav 3-30)

India win by 125 runs