Ireland suffer series defeat as Afghanistan take decider

Afghanistan successfully overhauled Ireland’s 229 all out with eight balls to spare

Afghanistan players celebrate the dismissal of Ireland’s Ed Joyce during their fifth one day international cricket match in Greater Noida, India. Photograph: PA

Ireland lost their one-day international series decider against Afghanistan by seven wickets.

William Porterfield’s men could not stop Rahmat Shah (108 not out) in Greater Noida, where Afghanistan successfully overhauled Ireland’s 229 all out with eight balls to spare.

Afghanistan’s number three completed his second ODI hundred in 125 balls, sharing an unbroken stand of 133 with Samiullah Shenwari (62no), and then finished the match with his first six off George Dockrell to take the series 3-2.

Ireland won the toss and were set on their way principally by opener Paul Stirling (51), who reached his fourth half-century in his last five ODIs from 55 balls after being dropped at slip on nought.

But as teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan took four for 29 and went past 50 ODI wickets in his 26th match, Ireland lost their last seven for only 59 runs to be bowled out in 48.1 overs.

