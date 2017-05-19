Ireland suffer heavy eight-wicket defeat to Bangladesh

Ireland suffered an eight-wicket trouncing at the hands of Bangladesh as rising star Mustafizur Rahman did much of the damage for the tourists in the Tri-Series one-day international in Malahide.

Fit-again opener Ed Joyce top-scored with 46 out of Ireland’s 181 all out after they were put in on a fine morning.

But it was a struggle throughout for the home batsmen on a two-paced pitch, despite Joyce’s fourth-wicket stand of 55 with Niall O’Brien (30).

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur took four for 23, before Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza chipped in with the last two wickets either side of a wide as Ireland were bowled out with 21 balls unused.

Soumya Sarkar (87 not out) and Tamim Iqbal (47) then wasted no time in the chase with an opening stand of 95, the former hitting six fours and two sixes in his 40-ball 50.

Bangladesh went on to complete their task with almost 23 overs to spare and can still top the series table, despite two wins already for New Zealand, while Ireland have one more chance to break their duck – against the Black Caps on Sunday.