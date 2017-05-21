Ireland suffer crushing 190-run defeat against New Zealand

Ireland’s dismal showing in the Walton Tri-Series ended in a crushing 190-run defeat to New Zealand in Malahide on Sunday, the Black Caps securing the title ahead of their meeting with Bangladesh in Clontarf on Wednesday.

Chasing an unlikely 345 to win, William Porterfield’s side were rarely in the hunt on another cold and blustery day despite a half century stand for the second wicket between the skipper and Ed Joyce.

That apart, the batting line-up failed to fire; Porterfield hitting 48 while Gary Wilson resisted best of the rest with 30. George Dockrell and final wicket pair of Barry McCarthy and Peter Chase were the only others to reach double figures against a rampant New Zealand attack.

Matt Henry (3-36) led the line well with Corey Anderson – just back from the IPL – (2-15) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2-17) also impressing.

The Black Caps mammoth total came courtesy of another solid all-round batting display, with Tom Latham leading the way making a superb century. The New Zealand skipper hit nine fours and four sixes in his knock; surviving a superb catch by McCarthy when on 89 after bowler Craig Young had overstepped.

Young had earlier been named for his first start of the series ahead of Middlesex opening bowler Tim Murtagh, while head coach John Bracewell also dropped all-rounder Kevin O’Brien, bringing in Simi Singh for his second cap.

Despite failing to take a wicket, Singh impressed with the ball, bowling his 10 overs of off-spin for just 38 runs while his team-mates were taken for a tour of Malahide by New Zealand batsmen.

Luke Ronchi set the tone early on with seven fours in his 31 before being bowled by Young as the openers took 70 from the first 10 overs. Next man in Neil Broom made 38 before Latham and Ross Taylor added 67 more for the third as the runs flowed.

The Kiwi captain’s stay was finally ended by George Dockrell – stumped by Niall O’Brien for an excellent 104, but even then the tourists weren’t finished. Taylor made 57 before falling to Barry McCarthy before Colin Munro added a 15-ball 44 and Mitchell Santner chipped in with a quick unbeaten 20 off 9. In total 72 runs came in the last four overs.

There is much work to be done for Bracewell and his backroom team between now and the end of the summer when Ireland are next in action – that an Intercontinental Cup clash with The Netherlands in August, also at Malahide.

WALTON TRI-NATIONS SERIES

(at Malahide): New Zealand 344-6 (50 ovs) (T Latham 104, R Taylor 57, C Munro 44, N Broom 38, L Ronchi 31, M Santner 20no; P Chase 2-69, C Young 2-82), Ireland 154 (39.3 ovs) (W Porterfield 48, G Wilson 30; M Henry 3-36, C Anderson 2-15, S Kuggeleijn 2-17). New Zealand won by 190 runs and take the series.