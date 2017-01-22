Ireland’s women complete flawless week in World League Two hockey final

Ireland completed their flawless campaign at the World League Two in Kuala Lumpur with a 3-0 victory over hosts Malaysia in the final, making it six wins out of six in the tournament, with 39 goals scored and just one conceded. Their passage to this summer’s World League semi-finals had already been secured by beating Wales in the last four on Saturday.

Anna O’Flanagan opened the scoring after seven minutes in the final, sweeping home Chloe Watkins’s cross from the right, the goal bringing her tally to 12 in six games, making her top goalscorer and earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

Two minutes later Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke, but Nuraini Rashid sent the ball wide. Within moments, the hosts were 2-0 down when Katie Mullan turned at the edge of the circle and sent a reverse strike low to the goalkeeper’s left.

Ayeisha McFerran, the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, preserved that two-goal advantage with a high diving save from a Malaysian penalty corner before half-time, and soon after the break Zoe Wilson all but sealed the victory when she fired home from a corner after her initial shot had been blocked.

“The performance tonight was outstanding,” said coach Graham Shaw. “We have had an incredible experience and have grown and learnt a lot as a group. This is our first competitive tournament in 18 months and we’re very proud of the team and the level of performance.”

Shaw and his players will wait to see in which World League semi-final they are drawn, with the first being hosted by Brussels in June and the second in Johannesburg the following month. Up for grabs will be qualification for the 2018 World Cup in London.

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, E Tice, C Watkins, L Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson. Subs: C Cassin, Y O’Byrne, C Sargent, N Carroll, G Pinder, R Upton, R Barry.