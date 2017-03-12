Ireland’s Dan Martin finishes third in Paris-Nice

Dan Martin took the best Irish result in Paris-Nice since his uncle Stephen Roche was runner-up in 1990, finishing third overall in the event on Sunday.

Martin had started the day in second spot, 30 seconds behind race leader Sergio Henao (Team Sky). Both he and Henao were caught out by an audacious long-range attack by Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), with the double Tour de France winner gaining enough time to make him race leader on the road.

Contador drove the pace up the final climb, the Col d’Eze, but his breakaway companions David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) and Marc Solar (Movistar) refused to help on the run in to the finish line in Nice. Contador briefly created a gap but De la Cruz got back up to him and then came around him in the sprint, taking the stage win and – crucially – the maximum time bonus.

Contador picked up a smaller bonus for second but the chasing group containing Henao and Martin was just 21 seconds back.

This gap saw Contador overtake Martin in the final general classification but come up two seconds short in terms of the race victory. The Spaniard thus finished second overall, with Martin 30 seconds behind Henao in third.

While the Irish rider was hoping to be able to challenge for the overall victory, he will nonetheless be encouraged by his showing this week. He finished ninth overall in last year’s Tour de France and his latest performance confirms that he is one of the best stage race riders in the current peloton.

He will now continue his build-up to the spring Classics and, ultimately, the 2017 Tour.

Martin was up on the podium for a second time with Quick-Step Floors claiming the best team prize.

Stage 8, March 12, 2017, Nice-Nice

1 David De La Cruz (Quick Step Floors) 115.5 kilometres in 2 hours 48 mins 51 secs, 2 A Contador (Trek-Segafredo), 3 M Soler (Movistar) at 5 secs, 4 S Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) at 21 secs, 5 J Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), 6 M Matthews (Trek-Segafredo) both same time.

Irish: 13 D Martin (QuickStep Floors) same time; 55 N Roche (BMC Racing Team) at 3 mins 25 secs; 60 P Deignan (Team Sky) same time. DNF: Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe)

General classification: 1 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) 29 hours 50 mins 29 secs, 2 A Contador (Trek-Segafredo) at 2 secs, 3 D Martin (Quick-Step Floors) at 30 secs, 4 G Izagirre (Movistar Team) at 1 min, 5 J Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) at 1 min 22 secs, 6 I Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin 1 min 34 secs.

Other Irish: 18 N Roche (BMC Racing Team) at 30 mins 49 secs; 76 P Deignan (Team Sky) at 1 hour 15 mins 41 secs.