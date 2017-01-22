Ireland’s Craig Breen finishes fifth in Monte Carlo rally

Irish driver Craig Breen has finished fifth in the Monte Carlo rally, the opening round of the 2017 World championship.

Breen and his co-driver Scott Martin dropped one place in Saturday’s final leg - but the Waterford man was the leading Citroen driver in the event despite being the only leading contender in the race in a 2016 car.

The 26-year-old is the first Irishman to start a World Rally Championship event as a driver with a works team.

Citroen team leader, and fellow Irishman Kris Meeke was forced to retire after a crash on Saturday night.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead on Sunday after rival Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day.

Four-times world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

M-Sport were denied a one-two finish after Estonian Ott Tanak slipped from second after suffering an engine problem on Sunday. Tanak finished third, 2:57.8 off the pace.

Ogier took control on Saturday after Belgian Neuville surrendered the lead following a rear suspension problem in the final stage of the day.

The second leg of the world championship in Sweden will be held from February 9-12th.