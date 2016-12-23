Ireland’s best Sprinter Sam Bennett changes approach for 2017

Twelve months ago Sam Bennett expressed optimism that a changed approach to training would result in performance improvements but, heading into 2017, he has decided to return to his previous way of doing things.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider is Ireland’s best sprinter and is hoping that his readjusted approach will yield greater results next season.

“I have changed a few things,” he told The Irish Times. “Last year I was really working hard on my sprinting. Say in the gym, I went from 90 kilos to 260 kilos on the leg press. But it didn’t add any extra power on the bike. I don’t know why it didn’t show in the sprint. All I did was gain muscle and weight and I had to carry it all season.

“Now I have gone back to being myself. Just letting the body work with what I have, using my ability to the best. I think if I am lighter than other sprinters, then I should use that – come to the finish fresher rather than look for extra power in the sprint.”

Fastest rider

Indeed one of Bennett’s most important results came in this fashion. During the 2013 Tour of Britain he was the fastest rider still in the front group after two ascents of the steep Caerphilly climb and took the stage. The result led to a pro contract with the NetApp Endura team.

Three years on, Bennett remains with the German squad. It will step up to the WorldTour level in 2017 and has signed a number of big name riders, including the reigning world road race champion Peter Sagan and two-time Tour de France king of the mountains Rafal Majka.

Bennett will have to share the team sprinter designation with Sagan but says they will generally have separate racing programmes and that he will get his own chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this could mean he misses the Tour de France, he recognises that they will share the pressure. This should mean that there is less immediate need for him to get big results early in the year.

He will make his 2017 debut in the Santos Tour Down Under next month.

It will be the earliest he has ever began racing, and he hopes it will help him build momentum for some later targets.

These include the Tour of Qatar, where he won a stage in 2015.