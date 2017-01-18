Ireland ease into Desert T20 semi-finals with win over UAE

Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling top scored in an impressive batting performance

Ireland qualified for the semi-finals of the Desert T20 with a comfortable 24 run win against hosts UAE. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Ireland qualified for the semi-finals of the Desert T20 with a comfortable 24 run win against hosts UAE. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

 

Ireland surged into the semi-finals of the Desert T20 Challenge, alongside Scotland, with a 25-run victory over hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

William Porterfield’s team posted 160 for six, after he won the toss, thanks largely to big-hitting Kevin O’Brien’s 40 from 27 balls and his fourth-wicket stand of 53 with Gary Wilson.

Tall seamer Boyd Rankin (three for 16) then made short work of UAE’s top order, seeing off Rohan Mustafa lbw first ball and later putting himself on a hat-trick with the wickets of Ghulam Shabber and Rameez Shahzad for another golden duck.

By then, UAE had faltered to 15 for four in the third over.

Number seven Amjad Javed (47no) led a recovery in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 58 with Mohammad Naveed, after the top five had all been dismissed for single figures. But UAE never threatened a successful chase and finished on 135 for seven.

Scotland had already booked their place in the last four, with a match to spare, when they beat Holland by seven runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played in Dubai on Friday.

Desert T20, Dubai International Stadium

Ireland 160/6 (20 overs; K O’Brien 40, P Stirling 39, G Wilson 26, G Thompson 17, Amjad Javed 2-16, Zahoor Ahmed 2-27)

UAE 136/7 (20 overs; Amjad Javed 47*, Mohammed Naveed 25*, Mohammad Usman 24, B Rankin 3-16, J Mulder 2-20)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.