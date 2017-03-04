Ireland comfortably stroll past UAE in Dubai

Half centuries from William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie helped Ireland to a comprehensive 8-wicket win against the UAE in Dubai.

Skipper Porterfield shared stands of 94 with Paul Stirling and 57 with Balbirnie as the Irish coasted to a potentially tricky target of 203.

Porterfield struck 8 boundaries as he top scored with 76 from 94 balls, and looked set for back-to-back centuries before being bowled by Zahoor Khan.

There were welcome contributions from Paul Stirling who hit 41, and Andrew Balbirnie (58*) after both had missed out in Thursday’s opening ODI win.

Balbirnie struck 7 boundaries in his 3rd ODI half century for the Boys In Green – his previous two having come in the 2015 World Cup against South Africa and Zimbabwe. The Dubliner missed most of the 2016 season through injury, and he looked back to near his best with a fluent innings.

Balbirnie dominated an unbroken third wicket partnership of 52 with Niall O’Brien – who passed 2000 ODI runs during his unbeaten 18.

The UAE total of 202 was thanks primarily to a 4th wicket stand of 76 between Shaiman Anwar (48) and Rameez Shahzad (41).

However, the Irish spinning triumvirate of Andrew McBrine (3-42), debutant Jacob Mulder (2-28), and George Dockrell (2-41) wrested control in an encouraging display. Seamer Craig Young (3-48) was also among the wickets as the Ireland bowling unit impressed.

Ireland now depart for India where they will play 9 games against Afghanistan across three different formats starting with the first of three T20I’s on Wednesday (2pm Indian time).

UAE v Ireland, 2nd ODI, ICC Academy, Dubai

UAE 202 (47.5 overs; Anwar 48, Shahzad 41, McBrine 3-42, Young 3-48, Mulder 2-28, Dockrell 2-41).

IRELAND 203/2 (41.5 overs; Porterfield 76, Balbirnie 58*, Stirling 41).

Ireland beat UAE by 8 wickets.