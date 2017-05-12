Ireland and Bangladesh washed out after 31.1 overs

Rain wiped out any chance of a result in Ireland’s first tri-series one-day international against Bangladesh in Dublin.

There was time only for 31.1 overs in which Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was leading a recovery to 157 for four after the tourists stuttered at one stage to nine for two.

Ireland seamer Peter Chase finished with a career-best three for 33 from his six overs, having also taken three wickets against England in Ireland’s defeat at Bristol last week.

Tamim (64no) stood firm, however, reaching a hard-working half-century in 76 balls and going on to share an unbroken stand of 87 with Mahmudullah before the bad weather swept over Malahide and refused to relent.

Ireland’s next fixture is on Sunday against New Zealand at the same venue.