Ilie Nastase slams ‘small-minded’ Wimbledon over royal Box snub

‘In 1973, everyone else refused to play at Wimbledon but I did – does that not count?’

Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships 2017 following his behaviour at the Fed Cup. Photograph: PA

Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships 2017 following his behaviour at the Fed Cup. Photograph: PA

 

Former Romanian world number one Ilie Nastase called Wimbledon organisers “small-minded” after they announced he would not be invited to the royal Box at this year’s championships.

The 70-year-old was provisionally banned from all International Tennis Federation (ITF) events after verbally abusing opposing team members and the umpire when he captained Romania in a Fed Cup tie against Britain last month.

The former French and US Open champion had already run into trouble after making a derogatory comment about world number one Serena Williams’ unborn child ahead of the World Group II playoff tie in Constanta.

“What does Wimbledon have to do with what I said about Serena and at the match in Romania?” Nastase told Romanian website ProSport. “If I did something stupid at Wimbledon then I’d understand... But in this case, I don’t get it.

“In 1973, when everyone else refused to play at Wimbledon (because of a boycott by the Association of Tennis Professionals) but I did – does that not count for something?

“If they are going to be so small-minded about it, there’s nothing I can do.”

The ITF said last month it was launching further investigations into the incidents during the Fed Cup tie and would make no further comment until they were completed.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.