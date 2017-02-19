IHL top three open up a formidable gap on chasing pack

Fourth-placed Loreto are 10 points adrift of Cork Harlequins in third

Mary Hannigan

Karen Bateman of Cork Harlequins in action against Pegasus. Photograph: Rowland White/Presseye/Inpho

Karen Bateman of Cork Harlequins in action against Pegasus. Photograph: Rowland White/Presseye/Inpho

 

The chasing pack can be thankful that fourth place in the Irish Hockey League is likely to be enough to qualify for the Champions Trophy because a 10-point gap has now opened up between third and fourth in the table following the weekend’s results.

With UCD and Cork Harlequins having reached the Irish Senior Cup final, with a place in the Champions Trophy going to the winners, should they hold on to a top-three spot in the IHL then the fourth-placed team – currently Loreto – will join them in the end-of-season tournament.

UCD remain top after trouncing Ulster Elks 8-1, sisters Emma and Abbie Russell scoring two apiece, while Hermes-Monkstown, who have a game in hand, are just a point behind after a solid 4-2 win away to Loreto. They were 3-0 up midway through the third quarter before Ali Meeke and Hannah Mathews pulled two goals back, but Anna O’Flanagan scored her second of the game to seal the win.

Cork Harlequins’ trip north, meanwhile, proved profitable, as they took six points from their two games in Belfast. On Saturday, Olivia Roycroft and Karen Bateman got the goals that gave them a 2-1 win over Pegasus, and both players scored again, along with Naomi Carroll, in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat of Belfast Harlequins.

At the other end of the table, Pembroke Wanderers’ 2-1 home defeat by Belfast Harlequins on Saturday has dragged them back in to the relegation battle, the Leinster side now just a point clear of Elks at the bottom.

Over in Lithuania a fifth-placed finish by Ards in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy maintained Ireland’s place in the competition, a draw with France’s Lille and a win over Partille of Sweden proving enough to keep them above both sides in the table.

Hockey League – Saturday: Loreto 2 (A Meeke, H Matthews), Hermes-Monkstown 4 (C Watkins, E Curran, A O’Flanagan 2); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (E Horan), Belfast Harlequins 2 (L Johnston 2); Ulster Elks 1 (S McCay), UCD 8 (M ODonnell, D Duke, A Russell 2, E Russell 2, L Tice, K Mullan); Pegasus 1 (M Harvey), Cork Harlequins 2 (O Roycroft, K Bateman). Sunday: Belfast Harlequins 1, Cork Harlequins 3 (K Bateman N Carroll, O Roycroft).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.