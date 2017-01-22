Hockey: UCD into semis of senior cup after narrow victory

Student side beat Cookstown 4-3 in penalty shoot-out as Corinthian ease past Mossley

Banbridge also advanced into the semi-finals by beating Cork C of I 3-0 on home turf. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

UCD’s narrow escape against Cookstown shows the gap between the provincial divisions and the bottom end of the national EY Hockey League to be wafer-thin.

The students drew 1-1 in normal time against the Co Tyrone side in normal time of the Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals as Ben McCrea cancelled out Greg Allen’s opening goal.

It led to a penalty stroke competition in which Conor Quinn saved in the first and fifth rounds to hand UCD a 4-3 win and a very rare appearance in the final four. Quinn had been sharing goalkeeping duties in the first half of the season with Stephen Dawson but is now the sole custodian with Dawson moving to Barcelona on Erasmus.

Making waves

Leinster league side Corinthian are another side making waves, qualifying for their first Senior Cup semi-final since 2003.

They swept aside Mossley 4-0 to continue their excellent season with Dan Treacy scoring a tasty double while Jonny Bruton netted his 15th goal of the season. Jack Perdue got the other.

Banbridge are the one side through at this stage with pedigree having won the title in 2015. They beat Cork C of I 3-0 on home turf to advance as Matthew Bell made an impact on his return from injury.

Peter Brown scored the first from a penalty corner before Jonny McKee’s cross was turned in by a C of I defender for 2-0.

