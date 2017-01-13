Hockey: Monkstown in mourning after death of Peter Tipping

Monkstown’s EY Hockey League match this weekend against Instonians, which was scheduled for Rathdown, has been postponed due to the sad and unexpected passing of Monkstown stalwart Peter Tipping.

A father of two, his untimely death occurred during the week and as such Monkstown have called off their match against the Ulster side. A well-known and well-liked figure in hockey circles, Peter’s broader family members have been immersed in the game for many years with his death coming as a shock to everyone both in Leinster and in the other provinces.

Following a private cremation ceremony, a Celebration Service for Peter’s life will be held in St. Paul’s Church, Silchester Road, Glenageary, on Saturday 14th January at 12 noon.

Elsewhere games go on with league leaders Banbridge and second-placed Lisnagarvey in a position to extend their gap at the top of the table.

Banbridge meet Dublin’s Glenanne in Havelock Park with ’Garvey hosting Railway Union in Comber Road.

It is turning into quite a race now with only two points separating the top five teams Banbridge, Lisnagarvey, Monkstown, C of I and Three Rock Rovers.

Railway are struggling near the bottom of the table, five points ahead of bottom-placed Instonians, and can expect their hosts ’Garvey to take full advantage.

Last week Banbridge fell to their first defeat of the campaign, losing 2-1 at Grange Road, which may hand Glenanne some hope in their travels north, while the win will galvanise Three Rock Rovers, who beat them with first-half goals coming from Jody Hosking and Ben Walker.

Rovers will expect to keep rolling on in their winning ways with UCD making the short trip to Grange Road on Saturday afternoon. The students are hanging in but are having a difficult year with just two wins from nine matches played. They precariously sit three places off the bottom of the table.

Saturday Fixtures Men’s EY Hockey League – Pembroke v Cork C of I, Serpentine Avenue 2.00pm; Monkstown v Instonians postponed; Banbridge v Glenanne, Havelock Park 2.45pm; Lisnagarvey v Railway Union, Hillsborough 3.00pm; Three Rock Rovers v UCD, Grange Road 3.15pm