Hockey: Ireland make short work of Poland

Wales now stand in way of qualification to World League Round 3

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Jonny McKee scored two of Ireland’s goals against Poland. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho.

Jonny McKee scored two of Ireland’s goals against Poland. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho.

 

Ireland 5 (J McKee 2, S O’Donoghue 2, E Magee) Poland 1 (P Bulka)

A rampaging second quarter saw Ireland blow away Poland 5-1 at Stormont and advance within one win of their target, a ticket to World League Round 3.

Goals in quick succession from Jonny McKee and Eugene Magee eased a tension in what was a high-pressure quarter-final around the 20-minute mark.

Shane O’Donoghue slammed home a 26th-minute corner goal for a 3-0 half-time lead and the Green Machine had killed off a potentially hazardous quarter-final tie.

O’Donoghue added another for good measure before Poland – with their World Cup hopes on the line – rallied in the closing 10 minutes.

Patryk Bulka did get them on the board while Pawel Bratkowski hit the bar but Ireland finished with a flourish, McKee credited with the final touch from a gorgeous flowing move from halfway.

It was a performance with much more vigour than the group games against Wales and Austria as Neal Glassey and O’Donoghue showed far more bite in the tackle.

Their tenacity led directly to two of the goals from turnovers. Another facet of the performance was the tactic of pushing on the sweeper. This played a part when Matthew Bell stepped on to shoot for the opening goal, McKee touching it beyond Rafal Banaszak.

Magee then touched in when the other defender joining the attack, Conor Harte, picked out him out at the back post.

Ireland advance to play an impressive Wales in the semi-final. The winner not just advances to Sunday’s final but also earns a ticket to the next phase of the World League competition where the World Cup tickets will be handed out.

France and Scotland will contest the other semi-final.

On home turf, St Patrick’s Day sees Glenanne and Monkstown contest the Mills Cup final at 4pm at Grange Road while Railway Union and UCD play the Jacqui Potter Cup final at 2pm.

IRELAND: D Harte, J Bell, M Bell, R Gormley, M Nelson, E Magee, N Glassey, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte. Subs: B Walker, C Cargo, S Murray, J Duncan, L Cole, J Wright, J Carr.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.