Hermes-Monkstown extend Hockey League lead as closest rivals draw

In-form Hermes clinch their seventh victory in row with 5-0 defeat of Ulster Elks

Mary Hannigan

Hermes-Monkstown’s Anna O’Flanagan in action for Ireland against Spain earlier this year: the player bagged a hat-trick in Hermes’ 5-0 win over Ulster Elks. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho/Presseye

Frozen pitches reduced Saturday’s EY Hockey League programme from five matches to three, the games between Loreto and Railway Union at Beaufort and Belfast Harlequins and Pegasus at Deramore Park both postponed due to the wintry conditions.

Nothing, though, could stop Hermes-Monkstown from marching on, the reigning champions registering their seventh win in as many games with a 5-0 defeat of Ulster Elks.

Hermes’ lead at the top of the table is now up to four points after their closest rivals, Cork Harlequins and UCD, drew 1-1 at Farmers Cross.

Rebecca Barry turned home an Yvonne O’Byrne cross in the 38th minute to give the hosts the lead and she almost doubled the advantage minutes later, only to be denied by UCD goalkeeper Clodagh Cassin in a one on one.

Hat-trick

Sarah O’Loughlin levelled the game with 10 minutes to go when she got the last touch in a goalmouth scramble, but despite both sides pushing for a winner the two defences held firm, UCD maintaining their one-point lead over the Munster side.  

Anna O’Flanagan, meanwhile, helped herself to a hat-trick in Hermes’ win over Ulster Elks, the opener coming after 14 minutes.

Thanks largely to the goalkeeping of Rebecca Davidson, though, the home side didn’t extend that lead until the third quarter – but once they got the second, three more quickly followed. O’Flanagan completed her hat-trick, with Nikki Evans and Chloe Watkins also contributing.

Up North, Ards’ 2-1 win over Pembroke Wanderers saw them rise to fourth in the table, four points behind Harlequins. Ellen Robinson and Chloe Brown put them two up before Caroline Hill pulled a goal back in the final quarter.

