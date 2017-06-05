Hermes-Monkstown clinch seventh spot in Euro hockey cup

Hermes-Monkstown closed out their European challenge on a high as they beat Russia’s CSP Krylatskoye in a shootout to end seventh at the EuroHockey Club Champions Cup in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

The victory, after a 4-4 draw in normal time, was enough to retain Ireland’s place in the top tier of European club competition for 2018.

Anna O’Flanagan gave the Dubliners a lead when she found a brilliant finish from the right of the circle in just the third minute for a 1-0 lead.

The Russians swapped the lead as half-time closed in only for Nikki Evans to make it 2-2. Krylatskoye went back in front early in the second half but O’Flanagan thumped home a corner switch and Sinead Loughran finished off a counter-attack for a 4-3 lead.

Intercepted

There was a nasty sting in the tail with 110 seconds to go as a loose free-out went straight to Iuliia Kazakova who intercepted and shot home for 4-4.

But Suzie Kelly, O’Flanagan and a delicious Laura Pinder effort in the shootout, combined with a trio of Liz Murphy saves, earned Hermes-Monkstown the victory.

In Munich, Pegasus finished sixth in the Euro trophy to Ukraine’s MSC Sumchanka after a 2-2 draw. The overall picture saw Ireland’s ranking drop from fifth to sixth but this change in status will not have an impact on the allocation of places for the 2018 club events.