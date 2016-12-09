Hermes-Monkstown and UCD put unbeaten records on the line

They’ve both played eight EY Hockey League games so far and remain unbeaten, but Hermes-Monkstown and UCD’s records will face their sternest test on Sunday when the top two meet at Belfield, a fixture that will mark the halfway stage of the campaign.

Hermes hold a four-point advantage over the students having won all eight of their games, UCD drawing two of theirs, but both look well placed for qualification for the end-of-season Champions Trophy, UCD with an eight point lead over fourth-placed Loreto.

The sides will meet again next month having been drawn together in the quarter-finals of the Irish Senior Cup, UCD again with home advantage.

Ballymoney are the only non-Hockey League team to make it through to the last eight where they will host Pembroke Wanderers, while Loreto will take on Pegasus and Ards will meet Cork Harlequins.

For now, though, the focus is on Hockey League matters, third-placed Harlequins at home to Railway Union who have slipped to sixth after drawing their last two games.

The second of those was against Loreto on Wednesday night, Zara Delany getting a late equaliser for Railway after Hannah Mathews had given the home side the lead.

Loreto will fancy their chances of maintaining their Hockey League challenge with third-from-bottom Belfast Harlequins their opponents at Beaufort, while Ards, who are level with them on 12 points, are away to Pegasus who are looking for their first win in the competition since September.

The bottom two, meanwhile, meet in Jordanstown, Ulster Elks hosting Pembroke Wanderers.

Fixtures

Hockey League – Saturday: Cork Harlequins v Railway Union, Farmers Cross, 2.30; Loreto v Belfast Harlequins, Beaufort, 2.30; Ulster Elks v Pembroke Wanderers, UUJ, 2.30; Pegasus v Ards, Queens, 4.0. Sunday: UCD v Hermes-Monkstown, Belfield, 4.0.