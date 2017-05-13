Greyhound owners hold protest at Simon Coveney’s Cork office

A group of owners and breeders from the greyhound industry held a demonstration outside Simon Coveney’s constituency office in Co Cork on Saturday in protest at what they say was his role in the “decimation” of the industry.

Close to 40 members of the Irish Greyhound Owners and Breeders Federation (IGOBF), gathered in Carrigaline at lunchtime, expressing dissatisfaction at the running of the industry in recent years under successive ministers.

The organisation has criticised Mr Coveney’s decision when minister for agriculture in April 2011 to appoint a former election agent of his then Cabinet colleague Phil Hogan as chair of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB).

Carlow businessman Phil Meaney has been overseeing a major restructuring of the industry that includes the planned sale of Harold’s Cross Stadium in Dublin.

Gerry Kearley from Dundalk said he travelled to the protest in Carrigaline because greyhound racing had been in his family for generations, and he was saddened to see the industry struggle in recent years.

“In the last ten years the industry has almost disappeared. Unless something is done soon it is going to disappear.

“My own opinion is that it needs a root and branch clean out from top to bottom and a fresh start. I think that is the only solution to the problem.”

Bill Murphy, chairman of the IGOBF, said the aim of the protest was to get fair treatment from Mr Coveney and the IGB.

“Our greyhound scene has been decimated by them. It (the decline) started in 2010 and from there on it has been a downward trend all the time. The people running it haven’t a clue.”

Secretary of the federation Dave Cunningham said: “It’s down now to politics. Nobody has been held accountable for the mistakes that have occurred over the last ten years.”

Defending his record as chairman and the manner of his appointment, Mr Meaney told The Irish Times that he was in the business of making “hard decisions” to serve the greater good.

He said when he became chairman the board was in millions of debt, had a major deficit in its pension scheme, and was facing High Court cases.

“The pensions and High Court cases are now sorted and the debt is cleared. I am a believer in doing the job rather than talking about it. With the help of a tremendous board we have sorted out the problems.”

Mr Meaney said he it was “regrettable” that Harold’s Cross had to close but that it was a decision that had to be made.

In relation to his hiring, Mr Meaney said he was interviewed and appointed by Mr Coveney and that he had been willing and able to go before the Oireachtas Agricultural Committee.

“I have on numerous occasions privately and publicly explained how I was appointed. I was told my application was subject to me going before the Agriculture Committee and I was always happy to do that.”

The IGB announced the closure of Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium in February after 88 years in operation. All greyhound racing in Dublin is now held at the Shelbourne Stadium, with an increase to four meetings a week at that venue.

The IGB said an “overriding financial consideration informed the decision to concentrate Dublin racing in Shelbourne Park”.