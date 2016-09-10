Greta Streimikyte runs 1500m personal best to finish fifth

The 21-year-old Lithuanian born athlete produced a brilliant time of 4:45.06

John O'Sullivan in Rio de Janeiro

Ireland’s Greta Streimikyte knocked almost four seconds off her personal best but had to be satisfied with fifth place in the T13 Women’s 1500 metres final at the Olympic stadium in Rio.

The 21-year-old Lithuanian born athlete, who gained Irish citizenship in December of last year five years, produced a brilliant time of 4:45.06, and be proud of her run.

She faced extremely difficult competition illustrated by the winning time of 36-year-old Tunisian Samaya Bousaid who claimed the gold medal in 4.21.45, nine seconds clear of compatriot Najah Chouaya with Spaniard Izaskun Oses Ayucar, with whom Sterimikyte had battled with for 1300 metres of the race taking the bronze medal.

Two of the athletes in the race ran with male guides, though none of the medallists. The two Tunisians are essentially 400 metre runners and they disputed the first two places, from the outset opening up a huge lead, with a secondary and more interesting tussle for the bronze medal.

