Greg Broderick and MHS Going Global finish sixth in Canada

Tipperary show jumper Greg Broderick, who represented Ireland at the Olympic Games last month, finished sixth in Sunday’s $3 million CP International Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows in Canada with his Rio mount, MHS Going Global.

In a field of 38 starters, Broderick picked up four faults in round one, where just four combinations jumped clear, but still progressed to the second round as one of the top 12. In round two, MHS Going Global left all the fences intact but incurred a single time penalty to finish sixth and collect $90,000 for his connections.

This was a third top 10 placing for Broderick and the Irish Sport Horse gelding at the Spruce Meadows fixture where they knocked just one fence over six rounds of 1.60m five-star jumping. The 10-year-old by Quidan Junior is owned jointly by Broderick and Canadian Lee Kruger.

For the second year in succession, Britain’s Scott Brash won the Grand Prix, collecting a record $1 million in what is one of the richest competitions on the world show jumping circuit. Brash and the mare Ursula produced one of just two double clear rounds and came out on top after a third round jump-off against America’s McLain Ward riding HH Azur.

Co Meath’s Sarah Ennis finished ninth in the final leg of the Event Rider Masters series at Blenheim Palace, England.

Riding her own 12-year-old VDL Riccochet gelding Horseware Stellor Rebound, Ennis completed on a penalty score of 55.60 with France’s Thomas Carlile, who was second after dressage, winning on his eight-year-old Canturo stallion Upsilon.

Britain’s Oliver Townend, who is competing in this week’s international horse trials in Ballindenisk, Co Cork, had to settle for second place on Sunday but landed this inaugural running of the Event Rider Masters series with Cillnabradden Evo on which he had won the previous legs at Blair Castle and Gatecombe Park.

A 10-year-old black gelding by S Creevagh Ferro, Cillnabradden Evo was bred near Julianstown, Co Meath by international show jumping course builder Tom Holden and his wife Orla out of their King Henry mare Willow Garden.

Helen Kearney, Ireland’s sole equestrian representative at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, rides her Grade 1a team dressage test at 12.28 Irish time today. The Wicklow competitor, who won individual silver and bronze and was on the bronze medal winning team at London four years ago, completes with the black gelding Rock And Roll 2.