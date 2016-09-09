Gold! Ireland’s Jason Smyth claims third straight Paralympics 100m title

Jason Smyth went Supernova in Rio, the exploding star of Paralympics sprinting claiming his third consecutive T13 100 metres gold medal before saying: “ I don’t know anyone who gets tired of winning”.

The 29-year-old Derry man looked relaxed on the blocks and his dominance over the first half of the race took him into a three-metre lead that he never looked liked relinquishing as he eased down in the last few strides.

His time of 10.64 improved on yesterday’s run in the heats but as he has said all week it’s not about breaking records but winning Championships. This is his fifth Paralympic gold medal, managing 100 and 200 metre doubles in Beijing (2008) and London (2012).

A reclassification denies him a chance to complete his third sprint double but he won’t care unduly at this point, nor about the fact that having broken world records in the last two Olympics he didn’t better that mark for the third successive Paralympics.

The man dubbed the Fastest Paralympian on the planet led home Namibian Johannes Nambala and Chad Perris of Australia.

“It’s incredible, this is my third Paralympic Games, to have my fifth gold medal consecutively, to be honest it’s a bit like a fairytale and I just kind of keep coming to these championships wondering when the faiytale is going to end but long may it keep happening,” said Smyth.

“I knew with the heats that the guys were going to step up and I needed to step up. I knew I was capable of it. I’ve run quicker than these guys , I should be beating them if I can put things together. Thankfully first man across the line.

Smyth admitted he wasn’t too worried about his opponents after a textbook first half of the race.

“I knew last night with the Namibian in the heat he was very close. I knew my strength is the first half of the race so if I can open up the distance early then it’s very hard to catch it back. I knew I was the one there to be beaten . At this stage it is mental and it’s about making sure you’re ready to go and they know you’re ready to go and beat them.

On standing on top of the podium for a fifth time at a Paralympic Games, Smyth added: “I don’t know anyone who gets tired of winning. It’ll be an honour to stand up again and hear the anthem again and hopefully there’s still more to come in the future.”

The youngest member of the Ireland team, 14-year-old Nicole Turner got her extensive swimming programme off to a super start by finishing second in her heat and qualifying as the fourth fastest for tonight’s S6 women’s 50 metres butterfly final (10.18pm, Irish time).

Turner from Portarlington only turned 14 in June and she maintained her form that caused something of a sensation at the Para-Swimming European Open championships in May when she reached six finals, setting nine personal bests and winning three medals, two silvers and a bronze.

Swimming in heat one, she finished two seconds behind Britain’s Ellie Robinson but less than half a second behind the first and second home in heat two, Oksana Khrul (Ukraine) and Tiffany Thomas Kane (Australia) suggesting that she has a genuine medal chance this evening.

Ireland’s women’s Tandem B pairing of Katie-George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal finished seventh in the final of the 1000 metres track time trial in a person best time of 1:12.332.