German Grand Prix dropped from F1’s 2017 calendar

Australia to host season opener and under-threat races in Canada and Brazil to go ahead

Nico Rosberg celebrates at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Shaikh/AFP/Getty Images

There will be no home grand prix for reigning champion Nico Rosberg in 2017 after Germany was dropped from the Formula One calendar by the FIA.

The races in Canada and Brazil were also under threat but F1 will return to Montreal and Interlagos next year as part of a 20-race schedule.

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 16th, the same day as the men’s Wimbledon final.

After three races were listed as being subject to confirmation, the only event to be dropped from the provisional 21-race calendar was the German Grand Prix.

Hockenheim had been pencilled in to stage the race despite it being Nurburgring’s turn to host the event in their biennial agreement.

But organisers were unable to complete a deal for the race to be held at Hockenheim, according to the BBC.

It is the second time in three years the German Grand Prix has been withdrawn from the calendar, after an agreement could not be reached for 2015.

Melbourne’s Albert Park will host the 2017 season opener on March 26th with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bringing the curtain down on the campaign on November 26th.

Schedule in full:

March 26th: Australia (Melbourne)

April 9th: China (Shanghai)

April 16th: Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 30th: Russia (Sochi)

May 14th: Spain (Barcelona)

May 28th: Monaco (Monte Carlo)

June 11th: Canada (Montreal)

June 25th: Azerbaijan (Baku)

July 9th: Austria (Spielberg)

July 16th: Britain (Silverstone)

July 30th: Hungary (Budapest)

August 27th: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

September 3rd: Italy (Monza)

September 17th: Singapore (Marina Bay)

October 1st: Malaysia (Sepang)

October 8th: Japan (Suzuka)

October 22nd: USA (Austin)

October 29th: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 12th: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 26th: United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

