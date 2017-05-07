Gaviria takes Giro d’Italia stage three and the pink jersey

Team-mate Jungels rides himself into the ground to keep peleton at bay

Updated: about a minute ago

The new overall leader, Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/EPA

The new overall leader, Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/EPA

 

Fernando Gaviria of Colombia claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, also snatching the overall leader’s pink jersey on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Gaviria benefited from some outstanding work by his Quick Step-Floors team mate Bob Jungels, who rode himself into the ground to keep the peloton at bay in the finale.

Gaviria easily outsprinted German Ruediger Selig (Bora Hansgrohe) and Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo).

“We knew there were some crosswinds near the finish so we wanted to split the peloton there,” said Jungels.

With about 10km left, a brutal acceleration by Quick Step-Floors split the peloton and all the pre-race favourites were trapped behind, leaving a front group of eight to fight it out for the stage win after 148km between Tortoli and Cagliari.

Overall, Gaviria leads German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), who started the day in pink, by nine seconds.

Monday is a rest day and Tuesday’s fourth stage will end on the flanks of Mount Etna, where the pre-race favourites, such as defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana, are expected to play their first cards.

–(Reuters)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.