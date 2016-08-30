Gary Wilson helps Ireland to strong start against Hong Kong

Gary Wilson fell short of a century as Ireland posted 316 on the opening day of their Intercontinental Cup match against Hong Kong in Belfast.

Wilson top-scored with 95, while skipper Will Porterfield hit 88 at the top of the order, as the hosts made a confident start in pursuit of their fourth win to start the tournament.

Tanwir Afzal and Nadeem Ahmed claimed four wickets each for Hong Kong, who reached stumps at two without loss after negotiating seven overs.

Ireland have won their three matches in the tournament so far and are a point behind Afghanistan, who have played a game extra.

The prize for the team that finishes top of the table is a play-off against the bottom-ranked Test nation in 2018, for the right to play Test cricket.