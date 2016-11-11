Farbrace hails 'outstanding day' for England after fightback

India looked in control but lost two late wickets on day three of the first Test against India

Updated: 10 minutes ago

England players celebrate the wicket of Indian batsman Amit Mishra on the third day of the first Test against India in Rajkot, India. Photograph: AP Photo

England players celebrate the wicket of Indian batsman Amit Mishra on the third day of the first Test against India in Rajkot, India. Photograph: AP Photo

 

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace hailed an “outstanding day” for England after seeing the tourists fight back with two late wickets on day three of the first Test against India.

India looked in control as hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara (124) and Murali Vijay (126) helped the hosts make significant headway into England’s first-innings 537.

However, Vijay and nightwatchman Amit Mishra fell to spin in what proved to be the last four balls of the day to leave India on 319 for four heading into day four in Rajkot. Farbrace insists England – who endured a tough time on their recent drawn series against unfancied Bangladesh – are not getting ahead of themselves, but was nevertheless delighted with the team’s efforts.

He said: : “We were saying with 10 minutes to go, ‘One more wicket to give the boys a bit of a lift’. To get two in those last few minutes is outstanding. “They are exhausted. They put a lot into today. I think we’ve learned an awful lot today. We talked a lot in Bangladesh about how to hold lines, hold lengths.

“Today’s been outstanding. Sixty-four runs in that middle session, 250-ish runs in the day on still a very good pitch. . . I think it’s been an outstanding day for us. “It’s a case of keeping going all day, and they got their rewards at the end of the day. And when you do have a day when you get your rewards at the end, it makes is so much easier for the guys going into (Saturday). “We know there’s a long way to go but it just shows this team is very capable of improving and improving quickly.

“It is tough conditions, but it’s tough for everybody. But it’s been an excellent three days of cricket and we think we’ve done particularly well today.” Farbrace added: “I think our spinners have shown today they have learned a lot from the Bangladesh experience and I think all three of them (Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Zafar Ansari) have had a pretty decent day today.

“There’s still an awful lot of cricket to be played in this game, so we’re not getting carried away. It’s a great way to finish the day with two late wickets but we’re certainly not getting carried away with it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.