European Indoors: Gregan the lone Irish qualifier

A gentle press on the accelerator was all Brian Gregan needed to qualify from his 400 metres heat in this morning’s opening session of the European Indoors in Belgrade, although next comes the real test.

Gregan ran strong and smart when finishing second to two-time defending champion Pavel Maslak from the Czech Republic, who took the win in 47.54 seconds. Clearly determined to seal that second automatic qualifying spot, Gregan chased him over the line, falling to the track in the process, the 27 year-old Dubliner clocking 47.62.

“It actually felt pretty easy, the last 50m,” he said, “then a guy came up on me and I kind of fell over the line.”

Gregan will return to the track later this afternoon (5.05 Irish time) with the more daunting task of trying to make the six-man final, but at least he’s given himself his best chance: only the top two in each semi-final, plus the two fastest losers, will progress, and on paper Gregan’s qualifying time was actually the slowest of those seeking places.

Maslak is clearly the athlete in form as he looks to win a third title, let alone three times in a row. In Prague two years ago, Maslak become only the third athlete to successfully defend the crown, following in the footsteps of Great Britain’s Du’aine Ladejo (1994 and 1996) and our own David Gillick (2005 and 2007).

The women’s 400m heats featured two Irish women, neither of whom made it to the semi-finals. Running in heat one, Sinead Denny from Dublin clocked 54.20 in fourth, that race won impressively by Lea Sprunger of Switzerland in 52.55.

Phil Healy from Cork started well in heat four, but tied up a little on the second lap and also ended up fourth in 54.80, beaten on the line by another Swiss athlete Yasmin Giger, who clocked 54.76.

“It was just a disaster of a race, all around, out there, but I’ll learn a huge amount,” said Healy who will now turn her attention to the 60m heats tomorrow morning.

Former British representative Zak Curran made his Irish debut in the 800m, but never once found himself in an automatic qualifying position and finished fourth 1:50.87, which ranked him 18th fastest overall, and well short of one of the fastest loser qualifying positions.

With the heats of the men’s 60m hurdles cancelled, Ben Reynolds of North Down will go straight into the semi-finals later this afternoon (at 3:45 Irish time). Ciara Mageean will get her 1,500m challenge underway in the heats of her race at 4.05