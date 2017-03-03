European Indoor Athletics: Guide to Ireland team in Belgrade
Ciara Mageean the leading hope of 10 travelling out to Serbia
Ciara Neville of Emerald AC (number 72) will make her senior debut for Ireland in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
Ciara Mageean
Club: UCD
Event: 1,500m
Personal best: 4:08.66
On paper and reputation our only proper medal hope, her European outdoor bronze in Amsterdam last July coming over the same distance, and although preparations haven’t been ideal, her race acumen could still get her onto the podium.
Kerry O’Flaherty
Club: Newcastle
Event: 1,500m
Personal best: 4:14.63
Moving down from the 3,000m steeplechase, where she competed in Rio last summer, can certainly make the final but may find the middle distance specialists with a little too much zip.
Ciara Neville
Club: Emerald
Event: 60m
Personal best: 7.30
Only 17, and making her senior Irish debut, having equalled the Irish record of 7.30 last month, followed by a national senior title, the experience sure to stand to her in the future.
Phil Healy
Club: Bandon
Event: 60m/400m
Personal best: 7.31/53.49
Focusing on the 400m, having won the senior title last month, will need to call on her famous “depths of hell” YouTube relay classic speed to make the final.
Sinead Denny
Club: DSD
Event: 400m
Personal Best: 53.57
Finished a close second to Phil Healy in the national championships, and made the semi-finals in Amsterdam last summer, should at least get out of her opening round.
John Travers
Club: Donore Harriers
Event: 1,500m
Personal best: 3:41.37
Made the final two years in Prague, and a smarter, stronger runner now, with the potential to come close to the top six, buoyed up by his close-fought win in the national championships.
Ben Reynolds
Club: North Down
Event: 60m hurdles
Personal best: 7.73
Coached by his brother Tom. Consistent as ever this season, this being his first European Indoors, and capable of making the semi-finals.
Brian Gregan
Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Event: 400m
Personal best: 46.07
Ranked 10th in Europe this season, which means marginal improvement still required if he’s to make the final, but has the wit and experience to do just that.
Zak Curran
Club: DSD
Event: 800m
Personal best: 1:48.43
Recently switched alleged from Britain, having previously won a British University title with Loughborough last summer, and now runs with Baylor in the US, where his indoor experience could see him sneak a place in the final.
Tomas Cotter
Club: Dunleer
Event: 3,000m
Personal best: 7:56.17
The Louth man has been US based for the last few years, a late qualifier for Belgrade, and though better known as a steeplechaser, also a potential finalist.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE (All times Irish, inc potential semi/final times)
FRIDAY:
8:45: Phil Healy/Sinead Denny 400m women heats
9:20: Brian Gregan 400m men heats
10:35: Zak Curran 800m men round 1
12:20: Ben Reynolds 60m hurdles men round 1
15:45: 60m hurdles men semi-final
16:05: Ciara Mageean/Kerry O’Flaherty 1,500m women round 1
16:45: 400m women semi-final
17:05: 400m men semi-final
17:25: Tomas Cotter 3,000m men round 1
18:15: John Travers 1,500m men round 1
19:10: 60m hurdles men final
SATURDAY
8:45: Ciara Neville and Phil Healy 60m women’s heat
18:25: 800m men semi-final
18:45 1500m women final
19:18 1500m men final
SUNDAY
15:00 60m women semi-final
15:55: 3,000m men final
16:50 800m men final
17:10 60m women final