England claim consolation win to avert series whitewash

England exorcised their Kolkata demons by securing a nerve-shredding last-ball victory in the third one-day international against India, finally ending a winless winter in the country.

England had never won an ODI at Eden Gardens before and nine months ago saw the World Twenty20 slip from their grasp at the ground when West Indian Carlos Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over.

Stokes stood admirably tall in this five-run win, scoring an unbeaten 57 in England’s 321 for eight then taking three for 63, including two steely overs at the death.

But the last visit was left to Chris Woakes this time and he successfully defended 16, closing the game out with three dots and a wicket. As well as averting a series whitewash it also gave the tourists a long-awaited success following their 4-0 loss in the Test series before Christmas.