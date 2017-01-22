England claim consolation win to avert series whitewash

England had never won an ODI at Eden Gardens before

England’s captain Eoin Morgan (left), Jake Ball, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler celebrate the dismissal of India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their third one day international at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. Photograph: AP Photo

England’s captain Eoin Morgan (left), Jake Ball, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler celebrate the dismissal of India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their third one day international at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. Photograph: AP Photo

 

England exorcised their Kolkata demons by securing a nerve-shredding last-ball victory in the third one-day international against India, finally ending a winless winter in the country.

England had never won an ODI at Eden Gardens before and nine months ago saw the World Twenty20 slip from their grasp at the ground when West Indian Carlos Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over.

Stokes stood admirably tall in this five-run win, scoring an unbeaten 57 in England’s 321 for eight then taking three for 63, including two steely overs at the death.

But the last visit was left to Chris Woakes this time and he successfully defended 16, closing the game out with three dots and a wicket. As well as averting a series whitewash it also gave the tourists a long-awaited success following their 4-0 loss in the Test series before Christmas.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.