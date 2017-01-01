Enda O’Coineen hits more trouble as mast breaks off New Zealand

Irish sailor Enda O’Coineen’s troubles have continued into the new year after he reported further damage to his boat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

O’Coineen is currently in 15th place in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race, but he has suffered a major set back after the mast of his Kilcullen Voyager was broken.

O’Coineen was positioned 180 nautical miles to the south east of Dunedin, New Zealand, when the rig broke.

This is the latest in a string of issues the 60-year-old has faced, after he hit trouble in the Tasman Sea on December 29th and was forced to turn back for New Zealand in order to carry out some running repeairs.

Speaking about the problems with his boat last Friday, O’Coineen said: “none of them alone is life threatening but the accumulation together is all pretty serious.”

It is not yet known how the broken mast will affect his hopes in the race, which began inLes Sables d’Olonne in France on November 6th.

The Galway Bay sailor is making his debut in the non-stop race, which is referred to as the Everest of sailing.

Participants are allowed no outside help on the 29,000 nautical mile route, which passes the three great Capes - Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn.

O’Coineen’s Kilcullen Voyager had been through a major refit ahead of the race, with everything breakable taken apart and replaced.

Before the gruelling race, O’Coineen told The Irish Times: “In terms of preparation, psychological preparation is the toughest, but I’m not under any illusion.

“From a sporting perspective, it’s a notch up from anything I’ve done before.”