Dunbar finishes ninth in under-23 time trial in Qatar

Corkman’s finishes one min 21 secs behind winner at elite road world championships

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Shane Stokes

Eddie Dunbar: “The course was pan flat, not ideal for a rider of my build. But sometimes you have to go fast on the flat too! I’m really happy with the race.” Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Although he’s a 54 kg climber rather than a heavyweight, Eddie Dunbar had an impressive performance in the under-23 time trial at the elite road world championships in Qatar on Tuesday.

The Corkman finished a fine ninth in the 28.9km race against the clock, finishing ninth out of 72 starters. He was one minute 21 seconds off the winner Marco Mathis of Germany.

Mathis beat his compatriot Maximilian Schachmann by 18 seconds, with Australia’s Miles Scotson 44 seconds faster than Dunbar in third.

Dunbar’s excellent form is shown by the fact that the route didn’t suit him.

“The course was pan flat, not ideal for a rider of my build,” he said. “But sometimes you have to go fast on the flat too! I’m really happy with the race.”

First year senior Michael O’Loughlin finished 45th. Both will be part of the Irish team in the under-23 road race team later this week.

