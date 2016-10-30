Dublin Marathon: Dereje Debele Tulu wins men’s race at a canter

Apart from the slight scare of swerving to avoid a parked motorcycle shortly after the start - along with some other leading contenders - Dereje Debele Tulu from Ethiopia effectively ran away with the Dublin Marathon, winning by over two minutes with a beautifully smooth time of 2:12:18.

Tulu put himself in front after the opening miles and never looked back, running near even splits with every passing mile to earn the top prize of €12,000: the 30 year-old from Addis Ababa is no stranger to the distance, having run 14 marathons in the last seven years, including two already this year.

Chasing him home were fellow Ethiopians Dereje Urgecha Beyecha (2:14:37) and Asefa Legese Bekele (2:15:01) who took second and third, somewhat disappointing times despite the near perfect conditions.

The first Irish man home at the finish on Merrion Square was Sergiu Ciobanu, the former Moldovan runner who missed on selection for the Rio Olympics, despite running one of the three fastest qualifying times. The Tipperary-based athlete also earned what is his fourth national title at the distance, his time here being 2:17:40, good enough for seventh overall.

Clare’s Sean Hehir was second best Irish man in 2:18:45, with Raheny’s Mark Kirwan finishing strongly to take the third podium spot for the Irish finishers with his 2:22:17

The women’s outright winner was Helalia Johannes of Namibia, who repeated her Dublin victory of 2011 after a hard-fought battle with Ehite Gebireyes, her winning time 2:32:32 just one second ahead of the Ethiopian, who had been setting the pace in the closing miles.

First Irish woman was Laura Graham from Newry, a late comer to marathon running but at age 30 ran an excellent 2:41:54, finishing 10th overall. Caitriona Jennings was one place back in 11th in 2:44:59, with the 47 year-old Pauline Curley making the Irish medal podium for an incredible 10th time with her 2:48:38

Patrick Monahan also defended his wheelchair title, the Kildare man improving his Dublin course record to 1:39:18.