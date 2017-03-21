Donald Trump revels in Colin Kaepernick’s costly stance

Former 49ers player chose to protest against racial injustice by kneeling for anthem

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel on the sideline during the anthem at Levi Stadium on January 1st. Photograph: Getty Images

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel on the sideline during the anthem at Levi Stadium on January 1st. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Donald Trump has always been proud of the mark he has made on the sports world – his golf handicap, his friendship with Tom Brady and his sterling work as a caddy – and on Monday he took credit for Colin Kaepernick’s (so far) fruitless search for a new team.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback gained widespread attention last season after he chose to protest against racial injustice in the United States by kneeling for the national anthem. Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract during the offseason but NFL owners have so far declined to pick up a player who took San Francisco to an appearance at Super Bowl XLVII.

“There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” the president told a rally in Louisville on Monday. “I said, ‘If I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of Kentucky — because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.’”

Trump may have a point. NFL owners skew conservative – during the last presidential election cycle they gave $8,052,410.00 to Republican efforts compared to $189,610.72 for Democratic causes – and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who Trump picked as his ambassador the UK, chose to sign the veteran Josh McCown over Kaepernick on Monday. ESPN has reported that Kaepernick will stand for the anthem in the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, the film director Spike Lee described the failure of teams to sign Kaepernick as “MAD Fishy To Me, Stinks To The High Heavens” in an Instagram post.

Kaepernick has been critical of Trump, who he once called “openly racist”, in the past. The quarterback said he did not vote in the presidential elections.

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.